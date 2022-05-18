President: There is big mutual interest between Azerbaijan-Lithuania business circles [UPDATED]

The Azerbaijani and Lithuanian business circles are mutually interested in expanding cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev has told at a meeting with visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Azernews reports.

“There is a big mutual interest between our business circles to engage in some very practical activities,” he said.

The president expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation, adding that various events, including a business forum, will be held during the Lithuanian president’s visit.

“Of course, our political relations, political dialogue, regional situation, are all issues which we will discuss today and I am very really glad that we have an opportunity to meet in Baku,” he said.

In turn, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated that his visit to Azerbaijan is a very good opportunity to give additional stimulus to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“And I hope very much that we will disclose and use this potential which is, of course, in business, which is in other sectors of public life,” he said.

He underlined the importance of the issues which are related to the security situation in the region and cooperation with the European Union.

“So, Lithuania has always been a very keen supporter of a closer dialogue between the Caucasus countries and the EU. We are very keen supporters of the Eastern Partnership project and we would like to discuss this issue with you too,” he said.

Noting that bilateral and economic relations are important as well, Naus?da mentioned that he brought the business delegation which will have a special event to discuss issues of possible economic cooperation.

“Culture and education are also very important because two rectors of our universities and some other representatives of our universities are in Azerbaijan, too, in order to find common solutions, joint programs, double programs and have tighter relations in this field,” he said.