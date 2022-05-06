Minister: Azerbaijan supports FAO’s global food security programs

By Azernews





Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov has stated that Azerbaijan supports the UN Food and Agricultural Organization's (FAO) global programs aimed at ensuring global food security, Azertag has reported.

He made the remarks at the international conference "Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture" held in Baku, on May 6.

“We attach great importance to cooperation with the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in the framework of the organization's strategies and programs to strengthen the resilience of the global food security system,” Karimov stressed.

He emphasized that a number of recent risks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, regional processes, climate change, and additional restrictions on land and water resources, have posed a threat to global food security.

“These challenges have also laid the foundation for new international relations to achieve common goals. FAO's Hand-in-Hand, Farm to table, Solidarity for Health initiatives and other related strategic initiatives are modern guidelines for responding to critical factors affecting food security systems. Azerbaijan joins these initiatives with great enthusiasm and is ready to cooperate effectively on these multilateral forums,” he added.

The official stated that as a rapidly developing regional country, Azerbaijan aims to improve the national food security system by diversifying its economy.

Karimov emphasized that the introduction of innovations and adaptation to new challenges in the agricultural sector around the world is inevitable. It is time for all countries to share their best practices and achievements, and this conference provides an excellent platform for doing so.

According to him, digital technologies have a profound impact on the economies, reshaping agricultural and food markets.

"In order to make efficient use of our limited resources, we need digitalization in every sector of agriculture. This change will also allow us to reduce the risks of climate change and adapt. Azerbaijan, in turn, is in the process of transforming the country's agriculture into modern and digital agriculture. Our agricultural policy is based on fair and equal principles. This policy is in line with the goals of the FAO 2030 Agenda. For this reason, we have started to implement the Electronic Agricultural Information System for easy access to all services and state support,” Karimov stressed.

The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan uses digital technology to improve rural areas and integrate them into the production chain and that the nation also contributes to the FAO's "1000 Digital Villages" Initiative by fulfilling "Smart Village" projects in the liberated lands.

He stressed that trade is an important tool for any successful transformation. Well-established trade relations also ensure the transfer of modern technologies and best practices. Azerbaijan has managed to become one of the main countries in Eurasia due to its transport and logistics hub capabilities.

Azerbaijan has become a significant commercial bridge between the East-West and North-South transport routes as a result of the completed projects. The accomplishments it makes will help strengthen not just commercial links between the countries, but also deepen cooperation, Karimov emphasized.

Addressing the event, Director of the Center for Agrarian Research under the Agriculture Ministry Firdovsi Fikratzade stated that a digital database on agricultural products is being created in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the digital platform envisages the collection of data on agricultural products, tracking their value and dynamics in this area.

"So far, data from up to 4,000 farmers of Azerbaijan have been integrated into the database. The development of this project will allow ensuring the efficiency and transparency of agricultural activities by farmers and businessmen," Fikratzade said.