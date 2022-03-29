Baku, Berlin discuss security, energy cooperation [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock have discussed regional issues and energy cooperation, the ministry reported on March 29.

The ministers exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations, energy cooperation, regional security, including cooperation with the European Union (EU).

The sides recalled that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic ties, and expressed pleasure with the high level of bilateral relations.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the latest situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, restoration and reconstruction in the region, as well as Azerbaijan's stance on the normalization of relations with Armenia.

It was stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable EU partner and plays an important role in Europe's energy security.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, regional and international security issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

During his working visit to Germany, on March 28, Bayramov met with Foreign and Security Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Ploetner, the ministry said in a different report.

At the meeting, the sides focused on issues of bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijan-EU relations as well as regional and international security problems.

Bayramov provided detailed information about the post-conflict regional situation, Azerbaijan's steps to implement trilateral statements, reconstruction carried out on its liberated territories, as well as Armenia's violation of the provisions of the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement and obstacles to regional peace and stability.

The minister shared Azerbaijan's views on the future peaceful development of the region.

The two officials also discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security, implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, prospects for energy cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov’s working visit to Germany started on March 28. Various bilateral meetings with German officials are planned within the framework of the visit.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $145.6 million in January-February 2022.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.