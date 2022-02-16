Azerbaijan treats issues on conflicts and wars on basis of international law, peace, security principles - expert

By Trend

Azerbaijan always treats issues related to conflicts and wars solely on the basis of the principles of international law, peace and security, the editor-in-chief of "Baku news" newspaper, political expert Aydin Guliyev told Trend.

He noted that during the military-political confrontation between the West and Russia, they want more countries of the world on their side. The consequences of the escalating situation around Ukraine are clearly felt in the countries of near and far abroad.

According to Guliyev, the stable and growing role of Azerbaijan in the international arena, its military-economic power and authority have brought the country to essential positions. The state policy of Azerbaijan has successfully passed the test of time and fully meets the interests of the country's national security.

He added that Azerbaijan has been contributing to global security, peace, and cooperation for almost 30 years without joining any military-political blocs. And this is the undeniable success of Azerbaijani diplomacy, starting from the time of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and up until now.

“The concept of the country's national security is based on international law, national interests and the principles of independent policy. During the entire period of independence, Azerbaijan was constantly subjected to pressure due to its important geopolitical position,” said Guliyev.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan proceeds to promote the energy and military security of Europe thanks to its independent domestic and foreign policy. Forces that want Azerbaijan on their side on the Ukrainian issue should consider the country's continued commitment to its independent political course.

He also added that despite the fact that Azerbaijan has been subjected to external aggression for more than 30 years, and has been exposed to the policy of double standards of leading countries, the country has not retreated a single step from its commitment to the norms of international law and the principles of humanitarian policy, which can be attributed to the period of the just second Karabakh war in name of its territorial integrity.