Defence chief inspects military units in liberated Lachin

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, along with the top brass, has inspected the recently built military unit stationed in liberated Lachin region, the ministry has reported.

Hasanov was informed that in line with the modern standard all the necessary facilities had been constructed to fulfill the demands of troops operating in mountainous locations with tough climatic conditions.

“There is a headquarters building, barrack, bath and sanitary facility, food and clothing warehouses, ideological room, classroom, office premise, amenity premise and weapon room, which are equipped with a heating system. The canteen building designed to feed the military personnel is provided with modern stoves, refrigerators, as well as other household appliances and inventory,” the ministry said.

It added that generators had been installed to provide the military units with an uninterrupted power supply. Furthermore, landscaping had been completed, and a sports area had been constructed.

Furthermore, Hasanov was informed that modern medical equipment had been installed in the military medical unit for the examination and treatment of servicemen, as well as a mobile X-ray device and ambulances had been provided.

At the medical unit, the minister met servicemen under medical treatment, inquired about their health and wished them a speedy recovery.

Hasanov also inspected the military vehicle park and inquired about the conditions of maintenance, operation and quality of military equipment.

At a meeting with military personnel, the Defence Minister spoke about the reforms carried out in the field of army building.

He recalled that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates the heroism demonstrated by servicemen in the April battles of 2016, the Gunnut victory in 2018, the Tovuz battles in 2020 and the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

Hasanov underlined that Azerbaijani will continue equipping its army with the most advanced weapons and military equipment.

Speaking about the circles seeking to damage Azerbaijani Army’s reputation following the 44-day war, Hasanov stressed the importance of vigilance against defamatory and provocative information, protection of military and service secrets.

The servicemen thanked the leadership for the care and attention they are surrounded with.

Hasanov inquired about the military units’ service and combat activities and gave instructions on task completion, combat duty organization, and further improving the troops' fighting capabilities.