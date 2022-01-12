Baku, Washington eye regional security

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried have discussed the regional security situation, the ministry reported on January 11.

In a telephone conversation, Bayramov discussed the current situation in the region, as well as Azerbaijan's efforts to implement the trilateral agreements earlier reached among Baku, Yerevan and Moscow, the report added.

The minister briefed the U.S. official about the latest Armenian military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region on the state border, as a result of which an Azerbaijani soldier was killed.

Bayramov stressed that the Armenian military and political leadership bears sole responsibility for the provocation.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijani serviceman Ayaz Nazarov was killed as a result of an Armenian provocation on the state border on January 11, the Defence Ministry earlier reported.

It added that the opposing side was suppressed as a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan army units.

“The Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the occurred tension,” the report underlined.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.

On December 14, 2021, during the Brussels meeting, organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting.

Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The issue of demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was also brought up on the agenda, and the European Union's readiness to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in this regard was underlined at the meeting.