Baku hands over two Armenian detainees to Yerevan

Azerbaijan has handed over two persons of Armenian origin to Armenia, Trend has reported, quoting the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing persons on November 26.

“Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed over two persons of Armenian origin to the Armenian side on November 26, 2021,” the statement of the commission said.

It is noted that one of them is Arin Zhiraevich Aramyan, born in 1993, who was detained wounded during military operations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on November 16, 2021.

“During this time, Aramyan was provided with the necessary medical assistance and treatment,” the statement added.

Another one, Mihran Ernest Musaelyan, born in 2000, was detained after entering the territory in the direction of Aghdam region, where Azerbaijani servicemen are serving.

“As a result of the preliminary investigation, it was established that Musaelyan is a civilian who lost in the indicated area,” the statement said

Prime Minister Ali Asadov earlier said that Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged 122 servicemen and detainees with the participation of Russian peacekeepers from December 2020.

Asadov underlined that Azerbaijan fully complies with the paragraphs of the trilateral ceasefire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan in November 2020, which also envisaged the transfer of detained servicemen.

"With the participation of Russian peacekeepers, a total of 122 servicemen and detainees have been returned since December 22, 2020. Of these, 105 returned to Armenia and 17 to Azerbaijan," the prime minister said.

Referring to the 62 Armenian servicemen who were detained on the Azerbaijani territory after the signing of a trilateral statement, Asadov stressed that "according to all international laws they are not considered prisoners of war”.

"They were detained after the war, entered our territory with a subversive purpose, and the status as prisoners of war does not apply to them. However, Azerbaijan returned 29 of them to the Armenian side. Thirty-three of this group were convicted by our courts and will be held responsible," he added.

It should be noted that Armenia has failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Karabakh war.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.