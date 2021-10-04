Azerbaijan marks first anniversary of Jabrayil’s liberation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan marks the first anniversary of the liberation of its Jabrayil region along with a number of other villages from the Armenian occupation on October 4, 2020.

As a response to Armenian provocation, on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation and destroyed the defence cordon and fortifications of the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani territory.

On October 4, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Jabrayil city along with Karhulu, Shukurbayli, Yukhari Maralyan, Charakan, Dashkasan, Horovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad and Dejal villages of the region from the 30-year Armenian occupation.

A day before, the Azerbaijani army liberated the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in Tartar region, Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashaghi Maralyan, Shaybay and Guyjag in Jabrayil region and Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli in Fuzuli region.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, villages, settlements and the historical Shusha city as a result of the 44-day war in 2020, ending the 30-year Armenian occupation. The liberation of Shusha was followed by the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions that Armenian had occupied since the early 1990s.