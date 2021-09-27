Azerbaijani fighter jet performs another flight at Teknofest-2021

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's fighter jet has performed another flight on the last day of the Teknofest-2021 festival held in Istanbul, Turkey, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Prior to the flight, the servicemen paid tribute to the memories of martyrs fallen during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020.

The complex aerobatic manoeuvres professionally performed by Azerbaijani military pilots over Istanbul city were greeted with great interest of the viewers, the report added.

Under the Teknofest-2021 Aviation, Space and Technology Festival held in Ataturk International Airport, Azerbaijan’s two MIG-20 fighter jets performed demonstration flights on different days of the event.

Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival, is the first and only aviation, aerospace, and technology festival of Turkey initially held at Istanbul New Airport in September 2018 by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) in collaboration with private companies, ministries, and academic institutions. The primary goals of the festival are to raise public awareness about technology in society and to draw attention to the importance of national production.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces held the TurAz Falcon - 2021 joint flight and tactical drills on September 1-17.

The exercises were aimed at improving interaction and communication in joint operations between the fighter jets of the two countries, which have different characteristics.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.