The Washington Post highlights celebration of Novruz in liberated Azerbaijani Shusha

By Trend

The Washington Post, a well-known news agency has published an article highlighting the fact that for the first time since the Armenian occupation, the Novruz holiday is being celebrated in Shusha city, Trend reports.

In an article named “Azerbaijani president marks Nowruz in retaken cultural city”, the author covers the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Shusha city liberated from Armenian occupation, where he lit a traditional bonfire, thus bringing the celebration to the liberated lands for the first time since the were occupied in 1990s.

The article also noted the fact that Shusha is a center of Azerbaijani culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992. Its retaking by Azerbaijan’s forces in November was important both symbolically and strategically.