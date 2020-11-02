JewishPress author: Armenian soldier confirms PKK now fighting against Azerbaijan

By Trend





If ASALA [terrorist group] were to be resurrected by Armenia, it would not be a positive development for the State of Israel and the Jewish people at large, Rachel Avraham, senior media research analyst at the Center for Near East Policy Research wrote in an article to the JewishPress, Trend reports citing the article.

In a report named “Has Armenia Resurrected a Terror Group?” Avraham writes that an Armenia that resurrects ASALA is a country whose orientation will not be a country interested in building diplomatic relations with Jerusalem.

“To the contrary, it will be a country that will encourage more domestic anti-Semitism. Already, there is a Nazi memorial proudly standing in Yerevan. Indeed, an Armenia that idealizes ASALA will encourage other acts of intolerance and hatred. And regardless whether the group has come back from the dead or not, today’s Armenia does idealize them,” she wrote.

Avraham emphasizes that in July 2020, Armenian protesters in Europe wore ASALA T-shirts while protesting Azerbaijan.

“Moreover, in July, Armenians waving Nazi symbols attacked Azerbaijanis in different cities in Europe as well as in Los Angeles. As a result, some Azerbaijanis were seriously injured. Furthermore, Armenians on social media announced that whoever reports the addresses of Azerbaijanis living in the US will be compensated. The same people announced that they will kill and injure Azerbaijanis because of the Armenian lives lost along the frontline [of the clashes with Azerbaijan],” the author wrote.

Recently, Avraham added, Armenian Diaspora leaders in France threatened a journalist because of the reporting she did on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“They verbally threatened her life, an act that was criticized by Reporters Without Borders. So, all of this proves that the legacy of ASALA is still alive among Armenians, regardless whether the terror group was resurrected or not. Such threats are remarkably familiar to Jewish people, who unfortunately face antisemitism almost every day in different parts of the world,” Avraham wrote.

The author also quoted an Armenian soldier taken prisoner by Azerbaijan who confirmed that the PKK is now also fighting against Azerbaijan, without a shred of doubt.

“There are also reports claiming that Armenia’s Ambassador to Baghdad Hrachva Poladian contacted the PKK/YPG command in Northern Iraq to convince them to join the [Nagorno-Karabakh] war as military trainers,” she said.