Servicemen of Armenian regiment refuse to take part in Karabakh hostilities

By Trend





Servicemen of the 543rd regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces en masse refused to go to Nagorno Karabakh, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian military prosecutor's officers who urgently arrived at the military unit, threatening to arrest the servicemen, who refused to take part in the hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, forced them to sign a petition to carry out any combat mission.

“A similar incident took place in a military unit stationed in the Armenian village of Koti. The unit’s servicemen were arrested by the military police for refusing to take part in the hostilities," the ministry said.

Despite all the punishing measures, the leadership of the Armenian Defense Ministry is unable to confront those who refuse to go to the war in Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.