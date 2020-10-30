Senior Iranian official: Karabakh conflict must be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of Iranian President Seyid Abbas Aragchi told Trend on Wednesday.

According to him, Iran is confident that the conflict will be resolved within the internationally recognized state borders of Azerbaijan.

Aragchi noted that Iran has developed a plan for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"According to Iran, this plan is based on reality. Naturally, in the coming days, in connection with this plan, discussions will be held in Russia, Armenia and Turkey.

We hope that these discussions will be effective and sustainable peace will be ensured with the help of the countries of the region," he added.