25.10.2020
14:49
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijani Aghdam, Tartar and Agjabedi regions - MoD
25 October 2020 [13:42] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
Armenian Armed Forces shell the territories of Azerbaijani Aghdam, Tartar and Agjabedi regions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/199283.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 13
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
25 October 2020 [14:32]
Footage from Azerbaijani Gubadli region liberated from occupation unveiled
25 October 2020 [13:59]
Armenian military attacks against Azerbaijan along bordering regions - acts of aggression as enshrined in UN Charter, says Azerbaijani top official
25 October 2020 [13:42]
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijani Aghdam, Tartar and Agjabedi regions - MoD
25 October 2020 [13:28]
Azerbaijani president's aide comments on French delegation's visit to Armenia
25 October 2020 [12:32]
Azerbaijan Army uses precision weapons against Armenian Armed Forces
25 October 2020 [11:42]
Statement made following investigation of Armenia's shelling of civilians in Azerbaijan
25 October 2020 [11:16]
Azerbaijan close to military victory in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Russian analyst
25 October 2020 [10:59]
Armenia's hopes that Russia to help it fight against Azerbaijan doomed to fail - expert
25 October 2020 [10:44]
Significant amount of Armenian Armed Forces’ manpower, equipment destroyed - MoD
25 October 2020 [10:31]
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry calls on civilians in occupied territories to stay away from military facilities
Most Popular
President Aliyev announces liberation of 13 Azerbaijani villages from Armenian occupation
Chairperson, deputy chairperson of US - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association appeal to US Secretary of State
Azerbaijan shoots down combat aircraft of Armenian Air Force
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper
Azerbaijani Army continues successful counter-offensive operations on frontline
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian strongholds, takes over important heights - MoD
8,000 citizens involved in self-employment program in 2020
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising