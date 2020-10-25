TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijani Aghdam, Tartar and Agjabedi regions - MoD

25 October 2020 [13:42] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Armenian Armed Forces shell the territories of Azerbaijani Aghdam, Tartar and Agjabedi regions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
