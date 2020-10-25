Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry calls on civilians in occupied territories to stay away from military facilities

By Trend

The Azerbaijani military command, once again addressing civilians living in settlements located near the combat zone, recommends that they stay away from military facilities and infrastructure in order to avoid injuries and injuries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the same time, the military command of Azerbaijan, referring to the soldiers and volunteers deceived by the military-political leadership of Armenia and taken to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, offered to lay down their arms and surrender.

"The command is ready to take all necessary measures in order to ensure the safety, food, medical care and other needs of the civilian population that has gone over to the Azerbaijani side. In addition, all the rights of prisoners of war and civilians will be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law, in addition, through international organizations, the necessary conditions will be created for persons wishing to go to third countries," the ministry said.