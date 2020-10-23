Azerbaijani Army continues successful counter-offensive operations on frontline

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian troops fired at Azerbaijani positions using small arms, mortars, and gun-howitzers in the Aghdere, Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions on October 22-23 but suffered heavy losses in Azerbaijan’s counteroffensive operations, the Defence Ministry reported today.

Heavy strikes were inflicted on Armenian armed force in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions of the front. Azerbaijani Army destroyed several Armenian strongholds and liberated important territories and high grounds.

Armenian forces’ main resources and military infrastructure along the entire front were irreparably damaged. The ministry reported that there is a shortage of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition, as well as food in Armenian units and Armenia has practically lost control of its troops.

“Due to the lack of regular army units to defend combat positions, civilians are forcibly brought in to replace them.It became known that the servicemen brought from the Tavush and Sisian regions of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh refused to get engaged in battles and left their positions,” the ministry said.

Currently, battles are being continued along the entire length of the front today.

Yesterday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of 20 villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts as well as the liberation of Aghband settlement, which ensures Azerbaijan’s full control over the state border with Iran.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.