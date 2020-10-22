Turkish Chief Ombudsman: Your statements every evening about how many villages, cities have been liberated from occupation bring joy to people all over Turkey

By Trend





Your statements every evening about how many villages and cities have been liberated from occupation bring joy and happiness to people all over Turkey, Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Turkey Seref Malkoc said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijani lands have been under occupation for 30 years. Despite all the negotiations, there has been no progress for 30 years. This is why the struggle you are waging today is fair, it is a struggle for law, a struggle in the field of human rights – to drive the occupiers out of your homeland. This is the most natural and legitimate right of international law, of human conscience, and human morality. You do it extraordinarily well,” he said.