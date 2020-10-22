MFA slams Pashinyan's statement that excludes diplomatic solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said that the Armenian prime minister’s statement ruling out any diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict proves that Yerevan is not interested in the settlement through talks.

“Stating that there is no diplomatic solution to the conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan openly acknowledged that Armenia continues its aggressive policy and the current leadership of this country is not interested in resolving the conflict through negotiations,” the ministry said in a press release on 21 October.

Pashinyan’s statement shows that Armenia pursues the end of occupying new territories rather than achieving peace, the ministry said.



”The real intention of Armenia, which has been repeatedly entreating for a ceasefire as a result of counter-offensive measures of Azerbaijan in response to the new Armenian attack and the liberation of the territories by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and grossly violating the truce after the humanitarian ceasefire agreements were declared twice, as it is clearly seen from the mentioned statement of the Prime Minister, is not to achieve peace, but rather to resort to a new occupation.”

The ministry described the statement as another clear example of Armenia’s destructive stance and urged the countries showing the same approach to Armenia and Azerbaijan to draw the appropriate conclusions.



”Demonstrating goodwill and constructiveness, the Azerbaijani side, in its turn, agreed to humanitarian ceasefire twice and stated its support for a negotiated settlement of the conflict on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions. As such, we call on countries that show the same approach to Armenia, the aggressor state, which is not interested in the diplomatic solution of the conflict, and Azerbaijan, whose territories have been under occupation for almost 30 years and supports the political solution of the conflict within the framework of international law and UN resolutions, to draw the appropriate conclusions.”

The ministry said that a sustainable solution and the de-escalation in the region is possible if the rule of international law and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders is respected.



”The Armenian leadership, which does not feel any pressure by the international community and has not been subject to liability for its various crimes as part of its policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, is dragging its people into the abyss with its irresponsible statements and actions.

The only way to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict and de-escalate the tension in the region is through ensuring the rule of international law, the inviolability of internationally recognized borders and respect for them.”

Earlier, Azerbaijani presidential aide for foreign policy, Hikmat Hajiyev, shared similar views.

“Armenian PM Pashinyan's statement that there is no diplomatic solution to conflict once again demonstrates that Armenia is not interested at all in the peaceful resolution of the conflict. International community has to see how is counterpart of Azerbaijan in the negotiations?” Hajiyev tweeted on 21 October.