Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers observe joint military drills

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers Zakir Hasanov and Hulusi Akar have observed the last episode of first large-scale Turkish-Azerbaijani joint drills being held across Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry reported on August 13.

As part of a “Distinguished Visitors Day” held during the Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Land Forces and the Air Force of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Heads of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the commanders of the types of troops of the armies of the two countries arrived at the training range to observe the final episode of the first stage of the exercises.

“First, a briefing was presented on the planning of the exercise, the preparation process for the exercise, the deployment of troops, as well as the tasks that are being fulfilled on a step-by-step basis. After a detailed report on the progress of the exercises on the terrain board, the high-ranking guests got acquainted with the military personnel and military equipment involved in the exercises, as well as observed the practical implementation of the assigned tasks,” the ministry noted.

During the joint tactical exercises, the servicemen and units of the armies of both countries have shown high professionalism and skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the ministry said that the military personnel of the headquarters and units increased the experience in planning and performing joint actions, gained in previous exercises, demonstrated their readiness to cope worthily with the assigned tasks to achieve the strategic goals arising from national interests of both countries.

“After the successful completion of the final episode of the first stage of the joint exercises, the guests met with the military personnel, awarded the distinguished servicemen and a photo was taken,” the ministry added.

In the end, the delegations and exercise participants were presented with a musical program consisting of military marches of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

It should be noted that The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces were conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

The personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces General Yashar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces, General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Air Force of the Turkish Armed Forces General Hakan Küçükakyüzü, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Adnan Özbal? and other military visited Azerbaijan on August 12 evening to observe the drills.

President Ilham Aliyev received the Turkish military delegation on August 13 at a meeting where he said that the intensity of joint drills will increase in the future. He also said that Turkey will be Azerbaijan’s number one partner in the area of military-technical cooperation in the near future.











