Russia's Dagestan to accomodate 150 Azerbaijani citizens stranded on border

Some 150 Azerbaijani citizens stranded on the Russian border will be accommodated in temporary tents set up in Magaramkent region of Russia’s Dagestan, the press service of the region's emergency services reported on May 31

Over 700 Azerbaijani citizens are residing in Dagestan, 210 of them are accommodated in the temporary accommodation center in the country’s border, about 300 people are accommodated in hotels, sanatoriums, recreation centers on the territory of Derbent and about 200 people are located in the region in the village of Kullar, the agency reported.

Thus, it was decided to set up 150 additional places for Azerbaijani citizens.

Accommodation will begin in June, after special treatment process is carried out.

So far, 120 and 131 citizens were repatriated from Dagestan to Azerbaijan on May 19 and 26 respectively.

As reported earlier, a temporary accommodation center with 210 places was set up in Dagestan’s Magaramkent region bordering Azerbaijan on May 16, for the Azerbaijani citizens who couldn’t return home.

Earlier, the problem related to citizens of Azerbaijan in account of epidemiological situation in Dagestan was followed by a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on May 18, who agreed on a step-by-step passage of citizens across the border.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said on May 29 that Baku is taking relevant measures to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens stranded at the Russian border amid the closures of borders over COVID-19.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31.

As of May 31, Azerbaijan has registered 5.246 COVID-19 cases and 61 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 3.327.