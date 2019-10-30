Meeting of Council of Defense Ministers of CIS member states kicks off in Baku

By Trend





A meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 30.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Russian defense minister, Army General Sergey Shoygu, Belarus defense minister, Lieutenant-General Andrei Ravkov, Kazakh defense minister, Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Uzbek defense minister, Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Tajik defense minister, Colonel General Mirzo Sherali, chief of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev and Chairman and Executive Secretary of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev.

At the meeting, it is planned to consider a range of issues of multilateral interaction of the CIS member states in the military sphere.

Key attention at the meeting will be given to the Concept of Military Cooperation of the CIS Member States until 2025. The draft Concept is aimed at achieving a new level of cooperation in the military sphere, it reflects the national interests and joint priorities of the CIS member states in the field of ensuring security and countering modern challenges and threats.

In addition, issues of training officers for the armed forces of the CIS member states, on joint activities for the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and other important areas in the field of military cooperation will be considered.

During the joint work, the defense ministers will analyze the state of development of military cooperation, outline joint activities for the next year as well as the near future and consider other issues of partnership in the defense and security sphere in the CIS.



