7th meeting of the European Union and Azerbaijan Subcommittee meeting on Justice, Freedom, Security (JFS) & Human Rights and Democracy held in Baku

By Trend





On February 5-6, 2019 the 7th meeting of the European Union and Azerbaijan Subcommittee meeting on Justice, Freedom, Security (JFS) & Human Rights and Democracy was held in Baku. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and Head of the Department of bilateral relations with the Eastern Partnership countries of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Richard Tibbels, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The JFS meeting took place in an open and constructive atmosphere giving space to fruitful discussions over the areas of mutual significance.

On the first day of the meeting the sides exchanged their views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of justice, freedom and security, including the rule of law, judiciary and judicial cooperation; migration, asylum and border management, as well as combating organized crime and other types of illegal activities. The next day issues of human rights and democracy, including civil, economic, political and social rights, the national framework for the protection of human rights, as well as cooperation in international forums on human rights protection and etc. were discussed.

The operational conclusions document highlighting the outcomes of the previous meetings and future cooperation projections was adopted as a result of the JFS meeting.

Representatives from 26 state institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and from the EU side representatives of the EEAS, the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, Director-General for Justice and Consumers, as well as the Delegation of the EU to Azerbaijan and representatives of diplomatic missions of the EU member states in Baku participated at the meeting.