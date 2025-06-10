Doha holds musical journey into Azerbaijani cultural traditions

By Laman Ismayilova



Spectacular concert "My Azerbaijan" has taken place at the Palace of Culture of the University of Science and Technology in Doha.

This captivating event was brought to life through the dedicated support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Qatar, fostering a vibrant celebration of Azerbaijani musical traditions.

The soloists of the International Mugham Center delighted the audience with a live palette of national musical traditions.

With mastery and passion, Gunay Imamverdiyeva on the shanende, Kamali Nuriyeva on the tar, Honored Artist Togrul Asadullayev on the kamancha, and Emin Jabrailov on the naghara enchanted attendees with a dazzling showcase of mugham and instrumental mastery.

Their performances wove a tapestry of sound—from the delicate poetry of traditional lyrics to the transcendent spiritual depths of mugham, and from intricate motifs to dazzling virtuoso instrumental displays.

The concert drew a diverse and enthusiastic audience, including members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and representatives from diplomatic missions of Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The evening not only celebrated the artistic heritage of Azerbaijan but also served as a powerful symbol of friendship, unity, and cultural exchange, leaving an indelible impression on all who attended. This extraordinary event truly embodied the universal language of music, forging bonds beyond borders and celebrating the enduring spirit of Azerbaijani culture.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.