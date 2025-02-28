Culture Minister: Historical sites being restored in Garabagh and East Zangazur

By Laman Ismayilova



The restoration of historical monuments in recently liberated areas is underway, marking a significant step towards preserving cultural heritage.

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, shared updates about these efforts with journalists.

The minister pointed out that the process of documenting historical monuments in liberated territories has been completed, and restoration efforts are now in progress. He emphasized that substantial measures are being taken to revive these monuments as part of the Great Return Program, with numerous projects already underway.

"We're engaged in significant work to restore not just historical monuments but also the overall cultural infrastructure. The inventory of historical sites has been finalized, and restoration activities have commenced. Several monuments in Garabagh and East Zangazur are currently being refurbished, including the recent inauguration of the Agdam Estate Complex by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he stated.

Adil Karimli also highlighted that important reforms are being carried out within the cultural sector due to directives from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, aimed at ensuring sustainable development and support for cultural initiatives.

He stressed that one of the ministry's key challenges is to enhance the quality of education in music and art schools, as these institutions play a crucial role in nurturing future artists. Improving the skills of educators in these schools is a top priority for the ministry.

"Over the past two years, we have sent more than twenty students abroad for specialized training through state-approved scholarship programs. We believe that these ongoing personnel reforms will greatly benefit the future development of the cultural sector," the minister added.