Seoul hosts second symposium dedicated to Khojaly genocide

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Republic of Korea, together with the DGIEA Korea-Azerbaijan Association and the Korean educational agency "Eduniety Lab" have organized a symposium dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide at the Yongsan District Municipality building in Seoul.

This is the second symposium dedicated to the Khojaly genocide in the Republic of Korea.

The event, which was attended by heads and employees of diplomatic missions accredited in the Republic of Korea, representatives of political, economic, cultural, scientific, educational circles of Korea, media representatives and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, was opened by Ambassador Ramin Hasanov, who provided information about the details of the Khojaly genocide and the consequences of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan in general.

Speaking about the role of the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign, which has been implemented since 2008 at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the Ambassador emphasized that conveying the truth of Khojaly to the world and restoring justice is both a moral duty to the souls of the Khojaly victims and is important in terms of preventing crimes against humanity in the future.

Drawing attention to the glorious Victory we gained in the Patriotic War and the restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out in September 2023, Ramin Hasanov also drew attention to the fact that some of the executioners of Khojaly are currently being brought to justice in Baku and emphasized that the world community must stand in solidarity for the punishment of all war criminals.

The Ambassador also touched upon the progress of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"If Armenia sincerely renounces its territorial claims against our country and demonstrates that it is truly trying to achieve peace, it is possible to achieve lasting peace in the region,” said the diplomat, informing the participants of the event about the restoration of our liberated territories, the clearance of mines, the return of former internally displaced persons, and the declaration of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions as green zones."

The Ambassador R. Hasanov touched upon the issues of cooperation between our country and the Republic of Korea. He emphasized that there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries, both in terms of the constructive work carried out in the liberated territories, and in terms of the environmental and green energy issues on the domestic and foreign policy agenda of Azerbaijan, which marked last year as the Green World Solidarity Year by the relevant Decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as regional and international issues.

As the event's partners, Lee Min-yong, President of the Korea-Azerbaijan Association of DGIEA, and Lee Kitek, CEO of the Eduniety Lab educational agency, called the genocide of innocent residents of Khojaly a tragedy of humanity in their speeches. It was stated that the Khojaly genocide should not be forgotten.

Then, a panel discussion was held, hosted by Ms. Cho Choi, publisher of the Korea Global Times website.

Professor Oh Chong-jin, Head of the Department of Turkish Studies and Azerbaijani Studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in South Korea,provided information about the research project that involves using Korean experience in the process of restoring the liberated city of Shusha, and in this regard, emphasized the place of Shusha in the history and culture of Azerbaijan.

Korean historian and columnist Lim Myeong-muk spoke about post-conflict issues, processes taking place in the region, and emphasized Azerbaijan's efforts to achieve lasting peace. He also analyzed geopolitical factors, the role of global and regional powers.

Oh Yong-Sub, associate professor of the Department of Multicultural Education at Inha University in South Korea, provided information on the cooperation between his educational institution and Baku Engineering University, as well as the dual diploma program implemented within this framework.

Speaking about the multicultural values ??of Azerbaijan, he noted that this is also reflected in the behavior of Azerbaijani youth studying in the Republic of Korea.

Ms. Lim Sung-Hee, head of the research institute of the "Eduniety Lab" agency, provided information on the projects implemented by her organization in the field of education in the country and spoke about the fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijani educational institutions in this regard.

Yu Su-jin, a Korean writer and editor, laureate of prestigious Korean awards for her services in the field of literature, editor of the book "Love of the Sun," in which Azerbaijani folk tales are published in Korean, provided information on her acquaintance with Azerbaijani folk literature and the emergence of interest in our folklore samples, and analyzed the national and cultural values??of Azerbaijan on the example of fairy tale characters.

Then the audience's questions were answered.