Rainless weather expected in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



A weather forecast for February 26 in Azerbaijan has been announced, Azernews reports citing National Hydrometeorology Service.

The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, with some cloud cover at times, and mainly rainless. However, there is a possibility of sleet in some areas in the evening.

A mild northwest wind will blow. The temperature is expected to be -1 to 3°C at night and 1 to 3°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 762 mm to 768 mm of mercury.

The relative humidity will be 65-75% both at night and during the day. Some roads may freeze at night and in the morning.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is expected to be generally rainless, but there may be intermittent precipitation starting in the mountainous areas in the morning, with snow expected in some places.

There is a possibility of intensification in some locations. Fog may occur in some areas. A west wind will blow, occasionally strengthening in some places.

Nighttime temperatures are predicted to be -1 to -6°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from 3 to 7°C; in the mountains, nighttime temperatures may fall to -8 to -13°C, and in high mountainous areas, temperatures may decrease to -18 to -23°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from -3 to -8°C expected.

There is a chance that roads may become icy.