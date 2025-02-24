Scientific conference dedicated to shared historical heritage held in Iraq

A series of events dedicated to the shared cultural and statehood history of Azerbaijani and Iraqi Turkmen, and the role of Iraqi Turkmen in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, were held in the cities of Tel Afar and Karbala, Iraq, with the co-organization of the Eurasian International Development Association (EIDA).

In the Turkmen-populated city of Tel Afar, a round table was first held in the governor's office building in partnership with the city municipality, followed by a symposium at the Tel Afar office of the "Turkmen Front" Nineveh province representation. Another symposium was held in Karbala at the Scientific Research Center of the Imam Hussein Shrine complex, in partnership with the complex.

In the events Tofiq Najafli, head of the department at the Institute of History and Ethnology of Azerbaijan National Academy of Aciences (ANAS), Elnur Mustafayev, head of the department at the Institute of Oriental Studies of ANAS, Aslan Habibov, associate professor at the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, Orkhan Isayev, an employee of the Institute of Linguistics of ANAS, Natig Rahimov, director of the Center for Religious Studies, and others as well as from the Iraqi side, Turkmen historians, researchers, and literati delivered scientific reports. The scientific reports addressed the role of Iraqi Turkmen in the formation and development of the states of Karakoyunlu, Aghkoyunlu, and Safavid, as reflected in the shared historical heritage, the activities of historical figures of that period, the shared historical heritage, and the Turkmen factor in Azerbaijani-Iraqi relations. Speakers emphasized the special significance of such events for scientific cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, guests from Azerbaijan also held meetings with representatives of other scientific and social centers in Iraq.

It should be noted that for several years, various events aimed at preserving Turkmen cultural heritage in Iraq have been carried out with the co-organization of EIDA.