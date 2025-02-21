Books about Azerbaijan donated to Uzbekistan National Library

By Laman Ismayilova



A meeting has been held in Tashkent between the director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan and the director of the Uzbekistan National Library.

In his speech, director of the library, Umida Teshaboeva, noted that there are 12 thousand libraries in Uzbekistan, 200 of which are public. The National Library closely cooperates with centralized regional libraries.

Speaking about the close cooperation of the National Library with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and its contribution to strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries, the director added that the corner operating under the project of the cultural center in the national library provides Uzbek readers with information about the culture, art, and history of Azerbaijan.

The director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Akif Marifli, said that great importance is attached to the collection, preservation, study and popularization of manuscripts in Azerbaijan. International book exhibitions and fairs are held annually, where the culture of reading is actively promoted and platforms for meetings between writers and readers are created.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation, implementation of events, presentations and projects, establishment of links between the Uzbekistan National Library named after Alisher Navoi and Azerbaijani libraries, enrichment of the library collection, etc.

At the end of the meeting, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center donated more than 500 books about Azerbaijani culture, language, history and literature to the National Library.