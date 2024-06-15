Psychological effect of music discussed in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

A scientific-practical seminar themed "Psychological effect of music" has been held at the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

The event was organised by the Scientific-Methodical and Specialised Cultural Centre of the Culture Ministry with the support of the Baku City General Department of Culture and the International Mugham Centre.

The seminar aimed to express the role of music in society, form artistic taste, and ensure ethical and aesthetic standards at the appropriate level.

At the event, reports were heard on "Role of music in therapy", "Role of music in upbringing and education," and "Means of influence of music on children's psychology".

During the event, Turkish neurobiologist Professor Sinan Cana's speech on "Music and the Brain" was presented in video format.

The event was followed by musical performances.