Magnificent mugham music charms listeners at Mugham Centre

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Magnificent sounds of mugham music have filled the International Mugham Centre as the audience fell under the charms of mugham singers, Azernews reports.

During the concert, Sevinj Sariyeva, Nisbat Sadrayeva, Ravana Gurbanova, and Mammad Najafov, pleased the listeners with "Bayati Qajar" and "Shustar" mughams.

Being one of the ancient musical genres of the ancient East, mugham has always attracted the attention of music experts and music lovers from around the world.

In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed the Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". It was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008.

Notably, the International Mugham Centre implements several projects dedicated to the promotion of Azerbaijani national music, one of which is the Mugham evenings project. The head of the project is the director of BMM, People's Artist Murad Huseynov.

The audience shows great interest in the project, which was realized in order to convey the philosophy of our mugham art to future generations. The "Mugam Evenings" project has been implemented since 2017.

The Mugham Centre presents "Love Music Evenings", "Vocal Music Evenings", "Mughamat Where There Is", "Unforgettable" and other projects to music lovers.

The International Mugham Centre also seeks to broaden international partnership relations.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The centre also takes important steps toward bolstering cultural cooperation with Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.