Azerbaijani musicians to perform in Georgia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians will perform at the Tsinandali-2022 International Classical Music Festival, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The music festival will take place in Georgia on September 2-11.

Tsinandali Festival will welcome world-famous conductors and musicians from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Turkiye, and other countries.

Founded in 2019, the project is designed to create rare opportunities for young musicians from the Caucasus and the neighboring countries to explore the world of music and advance their musical education through professional seminars and master classes taught by some of the brightest names in today's classical music.

The festival program includes music pieces by Igor Stravinsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Franz Schubert, and others.