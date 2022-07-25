Anar Karimov visits cultural enterprises in Ismayilli

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov visited Ismayilli to get acquainted with the activities of the district's cultural institutions, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

In Ismayilli, Anar Karimov visited the 19th-century mosque, a stone building in the form of a quadrangular with an inscription carved above one of the three entrance doors.

Furthermore, the culture minister went to Ismayilli's Diyalli village to familiarise himself with the house of culture and the library there. Both cultural centers are located in the building constructed in 1985. The library contains around 12,000 books.

As part of his visit to Ismayilli, Anar Karimov also got acquainted with the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Culture Center.

The minister was informed that the culture center has been operating since 1976 and has been named after the great leader since 2014. It was noted that the theater and Niyal instrumental ensemble operate in the center.

Next, Anar Karimov met with the culture workers from Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Gobustan, Gabala regions at the Culture Center.

Speaking at the meeting, Anar Karimov noted that the main purpose of his regular visits to the Azerbaijani district is to get acquainted with the activities of local cultural institutions, to determine the existing potential and opportunities, and to inform people active in the field of culture and art about the Culture Ministry's main line of work.

Contributing to the sustainable development of the culture sector by involving those persons in the reforms carried out by the Culture Ministry is one of the main tasks ahead.

During the meeting, problems existing at cultural institutions were discussed as well.

Anar Karimov pointed out that increasing the level of professionalism and initiative among workers of culture in the regions is an important requirement of the time. He said that projects in this direction are being implemented by the ministry.

In June, within the Ministry's "Communication Manager" project, training was organized at ADA University in order to increase the knowledge and skills of media managers of regional culture departments.

Relevant training has also been started for museum workers in the regions. The projects aimed at improving the professional skills in library work and other fields are envisaged as well.

At the end of his speech, the culture minister gave his instructions and recommendations aimed at eliminating the existing problems.