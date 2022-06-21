Swiss writer's book published in Azerbaijani

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilov

A Swiss writer's book has been published in the Azerbaijani language, Azernews reports.

The presentation of Robert Walser's book "Scammer" was organized with the support of the Robert Walser Center in Switzerland, the Azerbaijani Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov said on Twitter.

The head of the center, Mr. Reto Sorg, informed Azerbaijani participants about Swiss writer's books. Following the presentation, Fuad Isgandarov met with Azerbaijani diaspora representatives.

The sides exchanged views on various projects and initiatives.

Furthermore, the books were given to representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Robert Walser's book "Scammer" tells the story of a dreamer on a journey of self-discovery. It is a blend of love story, tragedy, and farce.