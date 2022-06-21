Planet Calling: A New Exhibition by NARGIS Publishing House

The ecological exhibition by NARGIS Publishing House, which has already turned into a tradition, will be opened on June 24 on Baku seaside boulevard. It is dedicated to environmental problems and aims to raise awareness of ecological problems through art, Azernews reports.

During the event, 13 installations, which are made from hard-to-recycle materials and industrial waste, will be displayed.

The project is initiated by NARGIS's Editor-in-Chief Ulviyya Mahmud and

implemented with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the Executive Power of Baku city, OJSC Azerenerji, OJSC Azerishiq, OJSC Azersu, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Baku Steel Company CJSC, the Baku Transport Agency, the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, and Space 13.

For the last three years, NARGIS Publishing House has held not only exhibitions but also master classes for students. In 2022, together with the "Ecoclub" as part of the movement "Ya??l ??b?k?" ("Green Network") operating under the Republican Children and Youth Development Center under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, activities were carried out in 40 schools, lyceums, and gymnasiums of Baku aimed at shaping and development of environmental mindset among younger generation.

The exhibition will last until 24 August 2022. There is no entrance fee.