National documentary wins prize in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The documentary "The Last One" has been awarded at the 5th Cheboksary, International Film Festival, Russia, Azernews reports citing the festival's website.

The Azerbaijani film won the main prize in the festival's short films competition.

Founded in 2007, the international film festival has gained popularity among film critics, directors, and actors from Russia, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Finland, Great Britain, France, Bulgaria, Finland, and other countries.

"The Last One" is about the last inhabitant of the Kurdili island, Vitaly Pronin. In 1981, as a result of rising water levels in the Caspian Sea, Kurdili, once a bustling island, became uninhabitable. Most of the population moved from the island. No one lived there anymore except for 68-years-old Vitaly.

The film premiered last year at the 50th Rotterdam International Film Festival in 2021.

"The Last One" was produced by Baku Media Center and Salmanfilm studio with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva, producers - Orman Aliyev and Nazim Huseynov, scriptwriters - Esmira Ayyub and Fariz Ahmadov, and cinematographer - Mateusz Czuchnowski (Poland).

Over this time, the film has won many international prizes at Jahorina Film Festival, the 25th OFF CINEMA Documentary Film Festival, the 5th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, etc.