Fikrat Amirov's legacy highlighted in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's centenary has been celebrated at the State Philharmonic Hall. The gala concert was organized in accordance with the presidential order.

Firstly, the musicologist, Ph.D. in art history Latifa Aliyeva spoke about the 60-year history of the school, its successes and plans for the future. It was also noted that the inclusion of the composer's 100th anniversary in the UNESCO Anniversaries programme shows the high appreciation of Azerbaijani music.

Gala concert at Philharmonic Hall

During the concert, music enthusiasts enjoyed the works by Firkat Amirov, Tofig Bakikhanov, Hasan Rzayev, George Handel, Karl Weber, Joseph Haydn

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra performed fragments from the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights", Kurd Ovshari symphonic mugham, Azerbaijani Capriccio as well as Fikrat Amirov's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra after Arabian Themes co-authored with Elmira Nazirova under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Acclaimed pianist, People's Artist Yegana Akhundova was the soloist of the concert.

The musical and theatrical composition "Khari Bulbul" presented by kids dance group left no one indifferent.

The dance group was accompanied by the musicians of the Ensemble of Ancient Traditional Musical Instruments.

A music piece by members of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, director of the School of Arts No. 6, Honored Teacher Adili Yusifova.

Cantata "Flag of Azerbaijan" For Mixed Choir, Kids Choir, Mugham and Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The musical composition was performed by the State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Mustafa Mehmandarov, the State Choir Chapel under the direction of People's Artist Gyulbaji Imanova, Kids Choirs of musical schools No. 3 and 6 as well as a young singer, a student of the Khirdalan Music School, laureate International Competition Fagan Khalili.

The audience gave musicians a storm of applause.

The concert was organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, Baku Main Department of Culture and the State Philharmonic Hall.

Fikrat Amirov's legacy through photography

The State Film Fund has opened a photo exhibition dedicated to Fikrat Amirov's legacy.

A unique art object was installed In the foyer of the Philharmonic Hall. The installation provided insight into the 60-year history of the school, and an exposition of works by the best students of the art department drawn under the influence of Fikrat Amirov's music.

Fikrat Amirov is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera "Sevil", the composer used a variety of musical forms in the opera.

Amirov's symphonic mughams "Shur’ and "Kurd Ovshari" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

Photo Credits: Kamran Baghirov