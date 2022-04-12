Mugham Center holds concert on 30 years of Azerbaijan-Hungary ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Hungary are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

This partnership covers all spheres of bilateral cooperation such as political, economic and cultural.

Spectacular gala concert has been held at the International Mugham Center as part of the celebration.

The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi addressed the event.

In his speech, the Ambassador stressed the importance of the diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary

He expressed his hope for further strengthening of this partnership in various spheres including the field of culture.

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Co-chair of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic cooperation Sahil Babayev praised the positive dynamics of economic ties between the two countries.

He noted the special role of the intergovernmental commission in their further development.

Around 50 documents have been signed between the two countries over the past years.

The joint business forums and other events also contribute to the expansion of this partnership.

The Minister said that relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are also actively developing in the field of science and education.

First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynli noted that the Azerbaijani-Hungarian inter-parliamentary relations are at a high level, mutual visits are made, close ties have been established between the committees of the parliaments of the two countries.

Furthermore, the State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov and director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov performed the works by Azerbaijani, Hungarian and European composers.

Their magnificent performances were greeted with a storm of applause.