Theater figures demonstrate greatness of theater art in all its forms

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's theater figures have gathered in Baku to demonstrate the greatness of the theater art.

Around twenty independent theaters are taking part in the festival being held for the first time.

Speaking at the event, People's Artist Vidadi Hasanov noted that the festival is held with the support of the Public Council under the Culture Ministry.

He expressed his hope that after the festival the number of independent theaters will increase in the country.

Within the festival, numerous events will take place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater and the Shah Mat Theatre.

As part of the festival, the theater teams will stage various productions and take part in panel discussions

The festival will feature performances, discussions of productions, panel discussions, meetings with theatrical figures.

Theater productions based on works by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Fyodor Dostoevsky, S?awomir Mrozek, Ulviya Heydarova and others will be staged as part of the festival.

Head of the Culture Ministry's Department of Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage Farah Ajalova stressed that the ministry involves independent theaters in various projects.

" Festival of Short Performances 4.4 took place last November. The festival brought together representatives of the state and independent theaters. At the same time, the Culture Ministry initiated "Laboratory for young theater producers" in partnership with the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS)," she said.

The opening ceremony was followed by a production staged by M Theater.

Notably, the Festival of Independent Theaters will last until March 7.

Theater development in Azerbaijani culture has a very rich history, which begins with the theatrical elements of open-air folk performances, religious ceremonies and much more.

Azerbaijani theater originated in the second half of the 19th century, with the comedy "The Vazir of Lankaran khan" by Mirza Fatali Akhundov, the first Azerbaijani playwright, prominent thinker and philosopher.

First amateur performances staged by students of non-classical secondary school by initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alakbar Adigozalov, gave an impetus to the establishment of the national theater.

There are a number of theaters operating in Azerbaijan, including Shaki Drama Theater, YUGH Theater and many others.

Today, Azerbaijani theatre art is taking a new turn in the art world. The country pays great attention to the development of theater art.