National artist draws caricatures on book pages

The Art Tower Gallery will showcase Adil Gadirov's caricatures on February 24-26.

The exhibition "Music from books" was initiated by the Baku-Oxford School team in memory of the guitar teacher and talented artist to mark his birthday.

The artist was born on February 24, 1955 in Baku. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Adil Gadirov did not have a professional art education, but his art attracts great attention of the art lovers. The artist was inspired by the book pages.

He was passionate about art from a very young age which turned into a starting point in his wonderful life journey as a poet, musician and artist.

Speaking about his art, the artist's daughter Aziza Gadirova told Trend Life that the "Music from Books" is the first exhibition of her father's works. Unfortunately, the event was organized after his death.

" My father was a musician. He even was a part of the Gaya ensemble , and toured a lot around the world. He did not have a professional art education. Adil Gadirov started drawing at a mature age, somewhere after 40 years old. At first it was just a hobby, an ordinary pastime. He was a man of art, a versatile personality. Subsequently, this long-term work grew into a favorite work. Adil Gadirov has been creating these works for decades," said Aziza Gadirova.

Adil Gadirov never tried to draw on a blank sheet of paper, but did it only on book pages.

"And it didn't matter what the book was about... Of course, the books in which he drew were not classical works. My father highly appreciated the classics. Basically, these were scientific publications. He enjoyed reading. In recent years he was fond of Azerbaijani classics," said Aziza Gadirova.

" In literature, Adil Gadirov did not single out any genre. He could read books on history, scientific works, and classics. He opened the book and between the lines he saw figures, images of his heroes. Adil Gadirov leafed through the pages, and images came to him among the lines. At first it was just the outlines of the characters. Furthermore, he decided to color them. Adil Gadirov had never repeated any image. These were always different characters. He was very fond of showing his work to family members, coworkers, and friends. Adil Gadirov was always interested in who we see in these drawings," she added.

Next, the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov spoke about Adil Gadirov's creativity.

He noted that Adil Gadirov created more than 300 drawings. Some 50 works were included in the exhibition. Having his own view of both music and art, Adil Gadirov started drawing, seeing the images of his characters among the lines of books. They seemed to live there, and he simply took them out of the lines ... He gave them brightness, added a kind of individuality.

Adil Gadirov's caricatures are very individual, unique and special. Those who saw these caricatures recognized their relatives, friends and co-workers.

Unfortunately, Adil Gadirov passed away on May 4, 2021.

