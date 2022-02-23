Baku to host Dance Championship

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) and the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA) are pleased to announce the Baku Dance Championship.

The competition will take place at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater on March 6.

Speaking about the Baku Dance Championship, chairman of the organizing committee Aziz Azizov noted that the competition will be held in accordance with the quarantine rules.

"The main goal of the competition is to find talented soloists, ensembles and exchange experience between dancers. Baku Dance Championship attracts young people to the choreography art. The competition also focuses on issues of the training process on dance teams. We will continue to work to further increase the level of choreographic art in Azerbaijan", he added.

Baku Dance Championship will be held by age categories: small age group (up to 6 years old), children (7- 10 years old), juniors (11-15 years old), adults (16-25 years old), pros (25 years old and older).

The following disciplines will be presented at the competition: ethnic folk, folklore stylization, folk show, dances of the peoples of the world, classical dance, dance show (variety), hip-hop, break dance, acrobatic (gymnastic) dance, oriental dance, classical Indian dance, modern Indian dance (Bollywood).

The winners will be named in various nominations, including solo, duet, small group (3-7 people), group (8-12 people), ensemble (13-20 people), large ensemble (21-50 people).

The judges will evaluate dancers according to the following criteria: dance technique, image, composition.

Email: [email protected]

Contacts: +99450 250 22 93.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.