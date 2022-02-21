Art Tower Gallery to host caricature exhibition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Art Tower Gallery will showcase Adil Gadirov's caricatures on February 24-26.

The exhibition "Music from books" is organized by the Baku-Oxford School team in memory of the guitar teacher and talented artist to mark his birthday.

Adil Gadirov was passionate about art from a very young age which turned into a starting point in his wonderful life journey as a poet, musician and artist.

The artist was born on February 24, 1955 in Baku. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Having his eye on both music and art, he started to draw caricatures, seeing them among the lines of books.

Adil Gadirov's caricatures are very individual, unique and special. Those who saw these caricatures recognized their relatives, friends and co-workers.

Unfortunately, the artist passed away on May 4, 2021.

Adil Gadirov will forever remain alive in the memory of art enthusiasts.

