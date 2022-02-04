Culture Ministry develops action plan for "Year of Shusha"

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture is developing an action plan within the Year of Shusha [city liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], announced this year upon President Ilham Aliyev’s order, Maryam Gafarzade, spokesperson for the ministry, told Trend.

"As part of the work carried out in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, it’s planned to restore historical monuments, museums and libraries, and other cultural institutions of the city,” Gafarzade said. “It’s also planned to hold local and international events, concerts and festivals in the city throughout the year, organize media tours, and shoot new films.”

“Along with traditional cultural events such as "Kharibulbul", "Days of Vagif's Poetry", "International Music Festival of Uzeyir Hajibayli [famous Azerbaijani composer of the 20th century]", this year it’s also planned to hold a literary festival in Shusha to celebrate the 190th anniversary of Khurshidbanu Natavan [famous Azerbaijani poetess of the 19th century, born in the city]," she noted.

According to her, in order to promote the rich cultural heritage of this ancient Azerbaijani city, the ministry launched the "Pearls of culture of Shusha city" project.

The project covers such directions as "Architectural chronicle of Shusha city", "Shusha - temple of Azerbaijani music", "Shusha - hearth of mugham", "School of carpet weaving of Karabakh - Shusha", "Literary life of Shusha city", "Style of national clothes", and "Personalities of Shusha city ".

"The main goal of the project is wider promotion of the rich culture of this ancient region [Karabakh]," concluded Gafarzade.