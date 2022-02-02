Opera and Ballet Theater premieres new ballet [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has premiered the ballet "Legend of the Caspian Sea".

The ballet "Legend of the Caspian" tells about the struggle of two rulers for the conquest of new Caspian lands and about the love of young people against the backdrop of this confrontation.

The actors involved in the performance beautifully and dynamically conveyed the plot of the production. Each performance was unforgettable.

Leading soloists of the theater's ballet troupe, Honored Artists Anar Mikayilov, Makar Fershtandt, as well as soloists Ayan Eyvazova, Seymur Gadiyev, Islam Mammadov performed in the ballet under the baton of Orkhan Gashimov.

Enthusiastic spectators greeted the premiere of the ballet with a storm of applause.

Lala Jafarova is also the author of the libretto. She is a member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union. Jafarova is an associate professor at the Baku Musical Academy.

She is an author of a symphony, two concertos for piano and symphony orchestra, symphonic suites, chamber, instrumental and jazz works, music for films, marches, songs.

Her works have been successfully performed by symphony orchestra and a choir at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The choreographer and director of the ballet is People's Artist, presidential scholarship holder Kamilla Huseynova, art director- Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev.