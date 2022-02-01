New documentary explores lives of war children

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijanfilm Studio has produced a film "The Big Red House".

The documentary sheds light on the lives of children who suffered physical and psychological trauma due to the Armenian terrorist attacks during the Second Karabakh War.

The film's former title was "Children of War". The film shootings took place in Baku and Ganja. The documentary is currently being edited.

The project is made by Azerbaijanfilm Studio on the order of the Ministry of Culture.

In 2021, "The Big Red House" won the "Great Return" short feature, documentary, and animated film project contest held by the Culture Ministry.

The screenwriter and film director is Leylakhanim Ganbarli, cameraman - Daniel Guliyev, creative producer - Irada Bagirzade, executive producer - Vidadi Rustamov, producer Fariz Ahmadov. Notably, the actor Namig Aghayev plays the role of a puppeteer in the film.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.