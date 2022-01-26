Azerbaijani carpets to be shown in New York

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's cultural heritage will be presented in New York on January 27.

The virtual exhibition will feature nine art pieces which brilliantly combine artificial intelligence and art.

The project is co-organized by Orkhan Mammadov and Lara Binnet originally from Ganja.

Using the latest technological algorithms, Mammadov recreated traditional Azerbaijani carpets and kilims.

Orkhan Mammadov, who has a high level of knowledge in artificial intelligence, is one of the only ones who was able to combine the technology of algorithms with Azerbaijan's culture.

He actively participated in the work of the Azerbaijani pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale was an international contemporary art exhibition

Mehmet Mustafayev, a grandfather of Lara Binnet, participated in advertising for leading companies based on artificial intelligence.

He was born in Goranboy's Gushchular village and her grandmother is a native of Shamakhi.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be broadcast live on the official website of the Miami-based digital art company "Blackdove".