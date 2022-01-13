UNCOPA awards national actress

By Azernews

The UN Council for Public Awards (UNCOPA) has awarded national actress and florist Sugra Baghirzadeh with Leonardo da Vinci medal. She was awarded for her services to world culture.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sugra Baghirzadeh is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the Filmmakers Union, the World Council of Florists. She is the winner of many awards, including the Taraggi medal.

The actress starred in such famous Azerbaijani films as "Along the Streets and Roads", "Star", "The Lion Left Home", "The Last Witness" and many others.

Her works have been presented in Azerbaijan, Latvia, Russia, France and other countries. Sugra Baghirzadeh is the founder of the Public Association for the Support of Floristics Art.