Baku hosts Int'l Art Contest and Festival

Hope 2022 Republican Art Contest and Festival has been successfully held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

Over 1400 young talents competed in 32 nominations within a large-scale event held by Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU), Trend Life reported.

The festival-competition was held in various nominations solo, duets, small groups (up to 8 people), ensembles (up to 24 people), large ensembles (25 and more participants), age categories - kids (up to 7 years old), children in the 1st age category (7 -8 years old), in the 2nd age category (9-10 years old), juniors in the 1st age category (11-12 years old), in the 2nd age category (13-15 years old) and adults (16 years old and older).

The contestants competed in such disciplines as piano, classical instrument, folk instrument (tar, kamancha, saz, canon, accordion, balaban, etc.), academic vocals, pop vocals,mugham, acting, etc.

The most stubborn struggle was played out between the piano soloists in the "children" and "juniors" age categories, as well as between the saz and tar performers.

The jury members deliberated and argued for more than half an hour over the selection of the winners. In some nominations, the judges had the right not to exhibit prizes, marking one or two participants.

"The judges' lineup consisted of highly experienced and honored art workers of the country. The jury members worked for two days for 14 hours. Over this time, they have appreciated the non-stop performances of over 1, 400 participants," said the head of AYU Culture and Arts Department Aziz Azizov.

"I am very glad that in difficult times of the post-pandemic crisis, our teachers continue to share with children their invaluable art. I am deeply grateful to all parents who have chosen this noble and beautiful path in life for their children. We will prepare even more diligently for the International Olympiad of Arts, which will be held in Baku in the first ten days of May, and have already decided to divide disciplines by day and create separate referees for each type of art," he added.

