Russian arts and crafts to be shown in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Ethnographic Museum will hold a large-scale exhibition on the theme of arts and crafts and the culture of the Russian people in Baku.

The exhibition is expected to open at the National Carpet Museum this fall.

The museum visitors will be able to enjoy the Russian traditional costumes of the early 20th century.

Natalia Shabelskaya's extensive collection also includes colorful headdresses, silk scarves, samples of old embroidery and much more.

In the mid-February 2021, the Russian Ethnographic Museum hosted an exhibition "Weaving the thread of fate into the carpet ... Decorative and applied art of Azerbaijan" prepared in partnership with the National Carpet Museum.

The exposition displayed over 100 exhibits, including 40 carpets and carpet products as well as other works of decorative and applied art by Azerbaijani artists of the 19th–20th centuries.

Russian and Azerbaijani experts conducted research on the samples of the Azerbaijan's carpet weaving and decorative and applied art stored at the Russian Ethnographic Museum. The most interesting ones were selected for the exhibition.

The Russian Ethnographic Museum also presented a family project "Flying Carpet: Journey to the East" which provided insight into Azerbaijani culture and traditions, as well as the symbolism of oriental ornaments and carpet making techniques.