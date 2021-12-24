National artists stun Parisians

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association has presented art works of national artists in Paris.

The exhibition "Colors without borders" showcased vibrant art pieces by talented artists Aysel Mirgasimova, Ali Asadli, Rena Amrakhova, Narmina Valiyeva, Melissa Guliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Farida Musayeva, Maya Baghirova, Nihad Aliyev, Aytyan Shirzadova, Jamala Rakhmanli and many others.

Along with the works of national artists, the exhibition also featured paintings by artists from Turkey, Nepal, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Italy, the USA and Georgia.

The guests of the gallery also viewed art works by young talents of "Colorful emotions" kids art studio headed by Narmina Valiyeva.

The young artists stunned art lovers with paintings dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Azerbaijani photographer Maya Baghirova presented photographs that impressed the gallery guests with their extraordinary depth of emotions.

Through his art, Ali Asadli brilliantly reflects mesmerizing landscapes, while the paintings by Narmina Bakus invite viewers to make a virtual journey through Icharishahar.

Another national artist Nihad Aliyev presented incredible portraits of famous art and cultural figures.

The exhibition was greeted with great interest by the Parisian public.

The guests enthusiastically viewed art pieces noting the artists' professionalism and technique.

Founded in 2017, Togrul Narimanbayov's Association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Headed by the artist's daughter Asmar Narimanbayova, the association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. It successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

The association focuses on cultural exchange between art workers from different countries.