Uzeyir Hajibayli's comedy to be staged in Baku [VIDEO]

The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater invites you to enjoy Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "If Not This One, Then That One" on December 25.

The main parts will be performed by People's Artist Azer Zeynalov (Mashadi Ibad) and Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

"If Not This One, Then That One" is a musical comedy (operetta) in four acts by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, written in 1910 year. It reflects social and everyday relations in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan. This is the second work of the composer in this genre. Along with his third operetta "The Cloth Peddler", it is also considered a national classic.

In the music, Uzeyir Hajibayli used folk and mugham music, while the text featured Fuzuli's ghazals.

The musical comedy was premiered on April 25, 1911 at the same theater.

Over the years, the work has been successfully staged at various theater venues, shown at international festivals, and a film of the same name was shot.

"The work is one of the brightest examples of the treasury of Azerbaijan's culture. For many years it has become one of the most beloved works, it has found its place in the hearts of millions and is still welcomed by the public. I can proudly say that I was honored to play the main role in Uzeyir Hajibayli's works such as "Koroghlu", "The Cloth Peddler", etc," said Ramil Gasimov.

"The musical comedy "If Not This One, Then That One" has played a great role in my scenic activity. In 1999, when I was 15 years old, I played the character of Savar. And now, 22 years later, with the same excitement and responsibility, I will again play Sarvar on the stage of my dear theater. I believe that in order to preserve national and spiritual values, the works written by our geniuses should always be studied and presented to our audience. I would like to wish all the theater team a further success," he added.

People's Artist Akram Poladov (Rustam bay), Honored Artists Inara Babayeva (Gulnaz), Jahangir Gurbanov (Gochu Asgar), Gulustan Aliyeva (Senem), Alakbar Aliyev (Hasangulu bay), Tural Aghasiyev ( Rza bay), soloist Fakhmin Ahmadli (Hasan bay) and others will perform in the musical comedy under the baton of the Honored Cultural Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.

The stage director is the Honored Cultural Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

